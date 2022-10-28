URBANA — Nicholas P. Jones, who recently wrapped a nine-year term as provost at Pennsylvania State University, has been chosen as the University of Illinois System’s new second-in-command.
Jones will become the new executive vice president and vice president of academic affairs for the UI System’s three campuses on Jan. 3, 2023, pending Board of Trustees approval next month.
He’ll succeed Avijit Ghosh, who began as interim executive vice president in July 2021 after 20 years in a variety of University of Illinois senior leadership roles. Ghosh plans to retire at the end of the year.
“Nicholas Jones brings to his new role here decades of leadership experience and a deep understanding of how to foster excellence at scale across a multi-university system. I’m pleased he has agreed to join us and look forward to working together for the people of Illinois,” UI System President Tim Killeen said Friday. “I also want to express my deepest gratitude to Avijit Ghosh for his decades of service and leadership to the University of Illinois System. He has been a trusted colleague and is a dear friend.”
Jones began as as Penn State’s chief academic officer in 2013, and stepped down this summer to become special advisor to the PSU president. Prior to Penn State, he was Dean of the Whiting School of Engineering at The John Hopkins University for five years.
He earned his master’s and Ph.D. from the California Institute of Technology in ’81 and ’86, after completing undergraduate work at The University of Auckland in New Zealand.
“The University of Illinois System is a leader in public higher education, opening doors to opportunity and helping to meet the economic and social challenges facing this great state,” Jones said in a statement. “I believe the U of I System is poised to serve as a transformative and defining trailblazer, a change agent. I look forward to helping these three extraordinary universities thrive in the years ahead.”
Ghosh joined the UI in 2001 as the dean of the College of Business in Urbana-Champaign. Before his time as the UI System’s interim executive vice president, he was chief financial officer and comptroller for three years.
“Nicholas Jones brings with him a long track record of innovation and a vision that has helped elevate Penn State. Because of his role as chief academic officer there, he is well suited to maintain and enhance the high quality of education and research found across the U of I System,” Ghosh said. “He will serve the students, faculty and staff at our universities well.”