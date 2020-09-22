URBANA - A former teaching assistant at Circle Academy in Urbana has pleaded guilty to having sex with a student there.
Allyssa Gustafson, 24, will be sentenced Oct. 30 by Judge Roger Webber, who on Monday accepted her guilty plea to a single count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
In return, a more serious count of criminal sexual assault was dismissed by Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink.
Although probation is an option with the lesser abuse charge, Alferink said she will seek a prison term for Gustafson.
Gustafon's attorney, Mark Lipton of Champaign, is expected to seek a community-based sentence.
Gustafson was charged in November of last year with engaging in multiple sex acts with the student between March 1 and Aug. 30, 2019.
Alferink said at the time, he was 14 and a student of the school which serves children in kindergarten through high school who have behavioral and emotional challenges.
Alferink said Champaign police who investigated found that Gustafson had sent photographs to the teen of herself in a bathing suit and lingerie. They also communicated via social media.