DANVILLE — A former Danville Christian school principal must serve a little more than 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to the criminal sexual assault of a former student.
Associate Judge Derek J. Girton sentenced Robert Lazzell, 50, to 12 years in prison. He must serve at least 85 percent of that time.
Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said Lazzell pleaded guilty to one count of criminal sexual assault. In exchange, three other counts of the same charge were dropped.
Lazzell, whose most recent address was Watertown, Wis., was charged with committing the acts between September 2012 and September 2013 while the victim was a student at First Baptist Church of Danville School, where Lazzell served as principal and a deacon in the church.
Lacy said Lazzell left First Baptist in 2015.
The victim, who is now 26, came forward with the allegations in December 2021.
Lacy said the victim provided a victim-impact statement. He said Lazzell began grooming, abusing and sexually assaulting him when he was an eighth-grader, and threatened and bribed him. He said Lazzell continued to harass the victim when he went away to college in Florida.
The charge carries a mandatory prison sentence of four to 15 years.
Lacy said the prosecution asked for the maximum sentence.
In addition to the victim, his mother and grandmother also spoke and asked that Lazzell be sentenced to 15 years.
A childhood friend of the victim’s, Kate Gibson, also spoke at the hearing for the prosecution.
Lacy thanked the victim “for coming forward and having the courage to do so.”
“It certainly took the victim a lot of courage to come forth and tell the truth.”
“I think Judge Girton handed down a very well-thought-out sentence.