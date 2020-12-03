URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted he had child pornography in his home in early 2019 was sentenced Thursday to 6.5 years in prison.
U.S. District Court Judge Michael Mihm told Milton Forsberg that but for his advanced age and poor health, the sentence worked out by the government and his attorney would have been longer.
Because of pandemic restrictions, Forsberg was sentenced over video from the Ford County Jail in Paxton, where he’s been for the last year.
The 80-year-old former Scout leader who helped more than 300 young men attain their Eagle Scout rank told the judge and others who were listening that he was ashamed of himself for conduct that exceeded mere possession of child pornography but for which he was not criminally charged.
The Boy Scouts of America informed Champaign police in September 2019 that they had received an allegation that Forsberg sexually abused a 13-year-old boy in Champaign in 1965.
Forsberg had a 40-year affiliation with the Scouts, Assistant U.S. Attorney Elly Peirson said. Police received other tips as well about inappropriate conduct by Forsberg when he was a Scout leader.
“I have admitted what I did was wrong and cooperated the best I could," he said in a two-minute statement. "I blame no one but myself for what I’ve done.
"I spent my life trying to help young men trying to better themselves, and I believe Scouting provided the opportunity to do so. I also used my experience … with amateur radio to help others. I would teach the skills and help others to get their amateur radio licenses.
“I have always wanted to help people, not to harm them. I never meant to harm anyone and regret that there were young men harmed by me. It’s easy to see the bad I have done. I can only hope one can see the good."
A local man who said Forsberg molested him as a teen in the mid-'90s when he was a member of a Scout troop through Robeson Elementary School read aloud for the judge his thoughts about Forsberg’s actions.
“It appears the victims span about five decades. His behavior seemed premeditated, planned and calculated in a way that I expect there might be more victims,” the man said. “Some time behind bars is appropriate. It doesn’t set things right again. It doesn’t repair the permanent impact on my life.”
Addressing Forsberg directly, the man said, “What you did was not OK. I did not want it to happen.
“Recovering has been like peeling back layers of an onion,” he adding, saying he has long been engaged in both individual and couples counseling with his spouse.
“To any other people who were victims after me, I apologize that I didn’t speak up sooner,” he said, adding he was scared and carried shame, but once he let others know what had happened, he felt supported.
Further, the man said society needs to do a better job of preparing children for people like Forsberg and that offenders need to be part of restorative justice by having fines and assessments go to causes to help victims of sex abuse.
“If you look at magazine covers or listen to radio, it’s all about sex," he said. "It’s everywhere, but we don’t talk about the important things like sex education, how to say no, how to interrupt this behavior.”
He referred to having “one short awkward lesson about good and bad touch” at Robeson Elementary some 25 years ago.
Mihm thanked the man for his “eloquent” words, then said that Forsberg’s actions made him think of Shakespeare’s line from Julius Caesar: “The evil that men do lives after them; The good is oft interrèd with their bones.”
“It’s clear you did some very good things in Scouting and ham radio," Mihm said. "But none of that can be separated from the harm you did, and when you say you never meant to harm anyone, with all due respect, I have to reject that outright.
“Shame on you. It was obvious. You used Scouting as an opportunity to help an amazing number of Eagle Scouts but also as an opportunity to meet, groom and sexually abuse these young men,” the judge said.
Prior to imposing sentence, Mihm asked his attorney, Steve Beckett of Urbana, about Forsberg’s “negative net worth.”
Although he was gainfully employed by the University of Illinois for 32 years, Forsberg has lost his home and all his possessions and has about $28,000 left in the bank, Beckett said.
In answer to questions from the judge, Beckett said Forsberg has no living relatives and lost the house he bought in 1969 to foreclosure. Pressed by Mihm to explain, Beckett diplomatically replied: “He was inattentive to that obligation. When I got to his house, he had mail piled up at the front door. It was unopened for years.”
Noting his difficulties with hypertension, his kidneys, imbalance, numbness in his limbs and depression, Mihm said he would recommend that Forsberg serve his sentence at a Bureau of Prisons medical facility.
Given Forsberg's lack of resources, the judge declined to impose a fine but ordered a mandatory assessment of $10,200, almost all of which goes to fund services provided under the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act.