URBANA — Ten-year-old students at an Urbana elementary school thought a substitute teacher charged with sex abuse was “weird,” a prosecutor told a Champaign County judge Wednesday.
Clarence Walker, 36, was fired last fall by District 116 as soon as allegations of inappropriate touching of students at Leal Elementary School came to their attention.
Walker, who listed an address on East Clark Street in Champaign, was arraigned Wednesday on a single count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse alleging that on Oct. 29, he touched the buttocks of a 10-year-old girl at the school on West Oregon Street for his own sexual arousal.
Arrested Tuesday, Walker declined to give Urbana police a statement. However, when he was interviewed as part of a Department of Children and Family Services and police investigation launched last fall, Walker admitted he had pet names for some of the students and said he had no recollection of having touched students and said if he had, it was unintentional.
Laying out the facts for Judge Tom Difanis to set bond, Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher said the victim named in the charge told a forensic interviewer at the Children’s Advocacy Center that she thought Walker was a “pervert” and that he touched her once as she went to get a book out of her bag.
The girl told and showed the interviewer how Walker allegedly touched her, and said that he called her “sweetie pie.”
That girl also told the interviewer that Walker allegedly touched other students in the same way and that he did not want any college interns in the classroom.
Prosecutors have police statements from five other Leal students so it’s possible more charges could be filed against Walker in the future, or that prosecutors could use that information to build a case against Walker for having a “propensity” for such conduct.
Difanis set bond at $50,000 for Walker, who had no prior convictions. Walker is due back in court June 23. He was told to have no contact with the alleged victim or any elementary or middle school in Champaign County.
Walker’s court-appointed attorney, Assistant Public Defender Ramona Sullivan, said Walker is a college student who has lived in the community for eight years.
If convicted he faces penalties ranging from probation to three to seven years in prison.