CHAMPAIGN — A Champaign native who has worked both in a family business and in University of Illinois advancement is the new CEO of the nonprofit organization Courage Connection.
Elizabeth McGreal Cook assumed her new role this week, replacing Isak Griffiths, who left the agency at the end of last year to take a new job with Champaign County.
Champaign-based Courage Connection provides services to victims of domestic violence and the homeless.
Cook will oversee the agency’s two campuses and a staff of 45.
Cook served on the advancement team at the UI for more than a decade, and was assistant vice chancellor for advancement talent management and administration from April 2017 to September 2018.
Before that, she joined her parents in ownership and management of Crouse Printing prior to the sale of that company.
She has a bachelor’s degree in communication from Southern Illinois-Edwardsville and a master’s in teacher leadership from the UI-Springfield.
“Her professional background, love for our community and passion to be a light to those families impacted by domestic violence is exactly what the search committee was looking for in the organization’s next leader,” said Tammy Lemke, president of the agency’s board.
Cook said she’s looking forward to helping the agency expand its services.
“Key to this growth is the need to increase private support for Courage Connection and diversify our funding model, which is heavily reliant on state grants,” she said.