URBANA — A former Urbana school district employee who admitted stealing computers from the district has been sentenced to two years of second-chance probation.
If Christopher Kernan, 36, who now lives in Watseka, successfully completes the terms of his sentence, he can escape having a felony conviction on his record.
He was also ordered to perform 30 hours of public service and pay $1,664 in fines, fees and costs.
Kernan pleaded guilty before Judge Tom Difanis to theft, admitting he took more than $500 worth of computers from the school district on or about May 31.
Assistant State’s Attorney Christopher McCallum said the district realized earlier this year it was missing Google Chromebooks and was led to Kernan when he posted photos of Chromebooks for sale on Facebook.
A search of the attic at his former Urbana home on May 31 turned up 11 of the computers.
Kernan had no prior convictions, McCallum said.