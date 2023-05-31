'UI 150 & BEYOND' PROFILE: Kelvin Droegemeier takes a trip down memory lane
URBANA — An esteemed alum who led the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy during the Trump Administration is returning to the University of Illinois in a newly created role.
Kelvin Droegemeier will join the faculty of the UI’s Department of Atmospheric Sciences effective Aug. 16, the College of Liberal Arts & Sciences reported Wednesday.
Droegemeier, who earned both his master’s (1982) and Ph.D. (1985) in atmospheric sciences at Illinois, also will serve as a special advisor to the chancellor on science and policy and “support strategic efforts” for the UI system, officials announced.
A member of the faculty at the University of Oklahoma since 1985, Droegemeier served on the National Science Board from 2004-16, as Oklahoma Cabinet Secretary for Science and Technology from 2017-19 and as director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy from 2019-21.
In Wednesday’s announcement, Atmospheric Sciences head Jeff Trapp said Droegemeier’s research into severe weather — particularly the dynamics and predictability of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes — will be a good fit at Illinois.
“We have a long tradition of research on hazardous weather, but we’re also passionate about understanding the impacts of such weather and climate on society and how we can use our knowledge to support resiliency and lead to a safer and more prosperous state and nation,” Trapp said. “Dr. Droegemeier’s experience and his success in leadership of centers and institutes of excellence aligns with that focus and has the potential to take our research enterprise to the next level.”
In his other role, Droegemeier will advise the chancellor and UI leaders on federal initiatives, policies and strategic opportunities “in the broad areas of sustaining climate, predicting climate shifts and ensuring resiliency of our ecosystems,” the UI announced.
Writing for The News-Gazette’s ‘UI at 150 & Beyond’ website shortly after being named to his White House post, Droegemeier credited his Ph.D. advisor at Illinois with helping him make it as far as he has.
“Dr. (Robert) Wilhelmson was an extraordinary mentor who afforded me opportunities to work on writing grant proposals, and other important activities such as the concept and proposal that led to the creation of NCSA,” Droegemeier says.
“He also has very strong morals and taught me how to utilize them in research.”
When Droegemeier needed a break from his studies in the late '70s and early '80s, he could usually be found at one of three places.
“Without hesitation, Papa Del’s was my favorite eatery,” he says. “Treno’s also was a favorite hangout for graduate students — cold Old Style beer, great brownies and free popcorn, all consumed together — and Panama Reds, featuring Pork and the Havana Ducks, was a favorite until it closed a year or two after I arrived on campus.”