CHAMPAIGN — The poster Dale Morrissey has hanging behind his desk speaks volumes about what’s been a longtime labor of love for the retiring human services executive.
The poster dates back to a successful 2004 campaign Morrissey, CEO of Developmental Services Center, worked hard on to persuade Champaign County voters to approve the establishment of a developmental disabilities board and tax.
That tax has provided a local funding source to help pay for the kinds of supportive services that make a big difference in the lives of people with such developmental disabilities as cerebral palsy, autism and Down syndrome, according to Morrissey.
And it’s meant that hundreds of additional people with disabilities who may have been left languishing on a waiting list have been getting the help they need to live more independent and fulfilling lives, he said.
That’s meant the world to the 65-year-old Morrissey, who is preparing to retire at the end of August after four decades with DSC.
Leaving is going to be hard, he acknowledged.
“I love this job,” he said.
Champaign-based DSC serves about 1,200 children and adults a year, providing such assistance as employment training and job opportunities in the community for adults with disabilities, therapies for young children, family supports and places for adult clients to live in group homes and apartments.
Morrissey said he’s seen the field of developmental disability services shift from a decades-ago focus on what disabilities people have to one that’s all about what people with disabilities can do.
For DSC, that means finding where each unique person with a disability wants to go in life and teaching the skills to get there, Morrissey said.
“We just have a lot of opportunities to positively impact someone’s life,” he said.
The name’s Dale, not ‘Mr. Morrissey’
Morrissey first came to work for DSC as its assistant executive director when he was still in his 20s, and took over as the agency head about 30 years ago.
He’s a CEO who rarely wears a tie, credits accomplishments to his staff and enjoys contact with DSC’s clients — called consumers — and their families.
And to everyone, he’s simply Dale.
“Nobody calls me Mr. Morrissey here,” he said.
A married dad with two grown children and two grandchildren, Morrissey is a native of Taylorville.
He grew up one of three kids in his family, his father working in maintenance at a paper factory and his mom cashiering at a grocery store.
While he knew he wanted a career that involved helping people, his college education prepared him for what he wound up doing for a living. That included two years in business administration, a bachelor’s degree in therapeutic recreation and parks administration and a master’s in psychology.
His first job out of school was working in administration for a smaller agency in Streator, serving people with developmental disabilities. After a year-and-a-half there, he came to work for DSC.
The agency has grown substantially since then, though adequate staffing and funding have been issues for years, Morrissey said.
Had DSC failed to diversify its revenue sources to become less dependent on state money, however, it would be serving far fewer people, he said. Just half of DSC’s funding is supplied by the state.
DSC gets a portion of the money raised by the countywide developmental disabilities tax and fills in with local fundraising.
Its well-known annual holiday fundraiser, Tree of Hope, was Morrissey’s idea — not just to raise money but to have an opportunity to tell the stories of families served by the agency, he said.
That campaign, too, has grown, from the $23,000 raised in its first year. The 25th Tree of Hope campaign that wrapped up at the end of January exceeded its goal, raising just over $181,000.
Morrissey said staffing and largely stagnant state rates paid to agencies such as DSC will continue to be a challenge after he retires.
Because of those rate levels, wages statewide have lagged for the employees who are the direct service providers for people with developmental disabilities, which has led, in turn, to a staffing crisis in this field as those employees have departed for better-paying jobs, Morrissey said.
Mentee McAteer: ‘It’s been a real pleasure’
Janice McAteer, DSC’s director of development, joined the agency 15 years ago to help with the push to establish the local developmental disabilities board and tax.
“I’d say the highlight of his career is passing that developmental disabilities board,” she said of her boss. “Back at the time, hundreds of people got new or enhanced services in this community.”
Morrissey has been a progressive, forward-thinking leader focused not just on the local community but also on the greater good, McAteer said.
“It’s been a real pleasure,” she said. “To have been mentored by him for 15 years is probably the best thing that could have happened to me.”
Morrissey never wants to take credit for DSC’s accomplishments, McAteer said, and that’s an attitude other agency managers have learned from him and adopted themselves.
Connie Walsh, DSC’s board chairwoman, said Morrissey has been an inspirational leader with a passionate drive for DSC, its work and the people it serves.
“He’s such a true advocate,” she said.
Morrissey also cares about DSC’s employees, and the agency is more like a family than a workplace, she said.
Take DSC’s annual fish fry for its staff and clients, for example.
“He spends all day on a Friday cooking fish,” Walsh said. “He just really loves doing that, and it’s just one way he can give back to the staff.”
And for all DSC’s major fundraisers in the community, “he’s right there, hands on, doing what he can from setup in the morning to the close at night,” Walsh said.
Leaving a DSC legacy: ‘His heart is here’
While he loves his job, Morrissey said he’s seen too many people retire when they were burned out and that’s not going to be him.
“I wanted to leave when I still had that strong drive,” he said.
He’s already moved into a smaller office to clear the way for his successor, Danielle Matthews, to take charge.
But he’s too vested in DSC and its mission to walk away entirely after he retires, he said. He plans to become a volunteer for DSC and also do some part-time work on funding and legislative issues behind the scenes.
He’s also looking forward to spending more time with his wife, Susie, and to the two of them being able to spend more time traveling and seeing their granddaughters.
That Morrissey plans to continue being involved in DSC after his retirement is no surprise to McAteer.
“His heart is here,” she said. “And you don’t just cut that out.”