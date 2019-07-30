CHAMPAIGN — One Hope United has expanded its service area to begin offering foster-care services in Champaign, Ford, Iroquois and Vermilion counties.
The organization is inviting the community to learn more about its services at an open house set for 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at its new Champaign office at 1902 Fox Drive, Suite E.
One Hope United said it took over some of the foster-care cases formerly handled by Children’s Home & Aid in this area in mid-May, and is now providing foster-care services to 75 children in the four counties.
In addition to Illinois, One Hope United also operates in Wisconsin, Missouri and Florida. Its services in addition to foster care include adoption, counseling and youth and family services.
In Champaign, Ford, Iroquois and Vermilion counties, the organization is offering only foster-care services for now, according to Lindsey Hoover, its director of foster-care programs based in Champaign and Charleston.
There’s always a need for more foster parents, she said.
The open house is intended to introduce the organization to the community and other service providers and provide information for those interested in becoming foster parents, she said.
The organization said its employees, supporters and kids will be taking part in the second annual “Run Hope United” on Saturday in Mahomet to benefit the Mahomet Area Youth Club.