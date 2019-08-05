Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 85F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.