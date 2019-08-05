SAVOY — The nonprofit Bottom Line Diaper Bank is now an operation of the United Way of Champaign County.
“It was transferred to the United Way by the founders,” said Mary Noel Stefan, director of marketing and engagement for the United Way. “They had run it for five years and they were ready to transfer the responsibility to someone else in the community.”
Stefan said the diaper bank, which provides diapers to local families in need, has been in several locations over the years. It’s now being housed at the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District at 201 W. Kenyon Road, C.
United Way staff members are handling the operational and administrative functions of the diaper bank, with volunteers of the United Way’s Emerging Community Leaders group assisting.
“Diapers are expensive,” said United Way President and CEO Sue Grey. “The diaper bank helps lessen this financial burden for our most vulnerable families.”
Babies who don’t get frequent-enough diaper changes are at risk for infections and other health risks.
As many as 1 in 3 families in the U.S. struggle with the lack of enough diapers to keep their infants clean and dry, according to the National Diaper Bank Network.
The local diaper bank was founded by Joy and Susan George.
It’s been distributing about 4,000 diapers a month, according to Stefan.
The United Way will be working with community partners to assess the current diaper need and expand the program with the help of volunteers and donors, she said.
“It’s going to take a lot of the community rallying around it to make sure we’ve got the diapers we need,” she said.
The United Way Emerging Community Leaders program will host a weeklong diaper drive Aug. 16-23. To participate, bring diapers, wipes and disposable training pants to the drop-box locations.
Hosting drop boxes are Busey Bank, the Champaign City Building and ResCare HomeCare during their business hours.
A diaper party to accept monetary and diaper donations will be held from 4-7 p.m. Aug. 23 at Quality Bar, 101 N. Neil St., C.