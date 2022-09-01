URBANA — Four people have been charged in connection with the robbery of a man in a Champaign park near campus.
About 1 a.m. on Tuesday, a 41-year-old Urbana man reported he was eating in Scott Park on Springfield Avenue when he was approached by two men and two women who ultimately robbed him.
The Champaign police report said one woman asked to use the man’s phone and when he declined, he said all four began hitting him, taking his wallet and cellphone before leaving.
The man was bleeding from the head and the lip and identified four people who attacked him.
Charged with robbery were Dytrell Thomas, 34, of the 200 block of North State Street, Champaign; Adajah Jones-Daniel, 21, who listed no address; and Samantha Boyd, 21, who listed no address.
Charged with armed robbery for allegedly attacking the man with a garbage can lid and a stick was Malcom McGee, 25, who listed no address.
McGee was also charged with attempted robbery and aggravated battery in connection with an alleged attack on a second man that had happened in Scott Park about 30 minutes before the other attack.
The victim in that incident, a 23-year-old Champaign man, said he was walking home when he was attacked from behind by a man and a woman who tried to take his backpack off his back. He was able to break away before they could get it.
The victim identified McGee as one of his attackers but was unable to identify the woman.
McGee is being held in lieu of $75,000 bond in both cases and is due back in court Sept. 27.
Thomas is in jail in lieu of $5,000 bond while the women were released on recognizance.
The latter three are due back on court Sept. 27 and 28.