CHAMPAIGN — Champaign police are trying to figure out who’s responsible for two separate shootings Friday night and Saturday morning that left four men injured.
They are unsure if the shootings are related.
The first happened about 9 p.m. in a parking lot of the Black Hawk Liquors store in the 2000 block of West Springfield Avenue west of Mattis Avenue and east of Kenwood Road.
Officers found several shell casings. Two men were taken to a hospital with what Champaign police are describing as serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
About five hours later, at 2:11 a.m. Saturday, police were called to a house in the 600 block of West Bradley Avenue, where a drive-by shooting had just happened.
The victims were sitting in a vehicle when another vehicle drove up near it, fired several shots and drove off.
Two men were shot and taken to the hospital for serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Police have not released the ages of any of the victims or their conditions and have no suspect information.
They ask that any resident or business near the shooting scenes that might have exterior surveillance camera systems, please contact the police department at 217-351-4545.
Tips can be made anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 373-8477, 373tips.com, or via the P3 Tips mobile app.