URBANA — Four people allegedly involved in a recent violent carjacking at an Urbana car dealership are in police custody in Champaign County.
Michael Roberts, 20, of the 1000 block of North Sixth Street, Champaign, Deandre Young, 21, of the 1000 block of Kerr Avenue, Urbana, and Michaella Campbell, 21, of Urbana, all appeared in bond court Saturday, and remain in the county jail. A 16-year-old girl is in the Juvenile Detention Center.
All are charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking and aggravated robbery stemming from an incident about 6:10 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7, at Crispin Auto, 1010 N. Cunningham Ave., U.
A release from Urbana police said the two females test-drove a vehicle and when they returned, one of the males allegedly held what was believed to be a gun to an employee’s head while one of the females sprayed the man with pepper spray.
The group then got in the car and took off.
With the help of license plate readers from other jurisdictions - Urbana does not employ that technology - police learned that the car was spotted in Savoy. It was stopped later in Chenoa, a city right off Interstate 55 northeast of Bloomington, and the group arrested.
Warrants were issued for the group on Thursday and the adults were returned to Urbana to the jail early Saturday. The teen was earlier brought to the detention center.
All four are expected to make court appearances on Monday. Aggravated vehicle hijacking is a Class X felony carrying penalties upon conviction of six to 30 years in prison. Aggravated robbery is a Class 1 felony.
Roberts and Young are being held in lieu of $350,000 bond while Campbell’s bond was set at $150,000.