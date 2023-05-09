Under the rules of CB 2014-009, the city of Champaign can add no more than four new honorary streets to the map in any calendar year. If enough pitches go right at tonight’s study session, council members could hit their annual cap in one swoop.
Here’s a snapshot of the four honorary street designation proposals on tonight’s agenda:
SKINS ’N TINS ALLEY
Where: East of North Walnut Street between Main and Washington streets.
Honoree: When Terry and Liz Hawkins opened Skins ’n Tins in 1989, it was Champaign’s first and only drum shop. When it closed in 2020, it was one of the last independently owned such shops anywhere, noted nominator Kayla Brown, who moved her Fire Doll Studio into the downtown space.
Its cultural impact “will be felt for decades to come,” Brown wrote, “from the kids who learned there who went on to teach and play music professionally, to the famous musicians spotted wearing their Skins ’n Tins T-shirts on the world’s stage.”
ABRAM SACHAR WAY
Where: Fifth Street between John and Daniel streets.
Honoree: Five years after the Honorary Rabbi Ben Frankel Way sign was hung on John, the other UI campus mover and shaker who helped found the world’s first Hillel is up for a similar honor. Sachar arrived on campus as a history professor in 1923, and added the title of Hillel director after Rabbi Frankel’s death four years later, at age 30.
He later became Hillel’s first national director (through 1946) and founding president of Massachusetts’ Brandeis University after trustees’ top choice — one Albert Einstein — passed on the job.
FRANCES NELSON DRIVE
Where: Bloomington Road between Prospect Avenue and Hagan Street.
Honoree: When African American orphans in the community had nowhere else to turn in the 1940s, Frances Nelson was there, opening her own doors and offering the area’s only foster home for those impoverished and neglected youths.
So significant was her impact that the Frances Nelson Health Center was created, providing care for the needy and medically underserved, with her home serving as the original site. Promise Healthcare, which today operates the Frances Nelson Clinic, nominated Nelson, who died in 1961.
CHABAD WAY
Where: Armory Avenue between Second and Third streets.
Honoree: Twenty years after Rabbi Dovid and Goldie Tiechtel founded the Chabad Center for Jewish Life on the UI campus, it now calls home a former fraternity with 27,000 square feet, housing for 32 students in single bedrooms and suites, year-round programming and three hot Kosher meals a day.
Wrote the rabbi in his nomination letter to council: “As Chabad prepares to dedicate this new property for generations to come, it will be real special to honor Chabad’s impact and commitment with naming the street in front of it Chabad Way.”