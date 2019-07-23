If you’re a driver with a lead foot, you might consider taking public transportation Wednesday.
Law-enforcement agencies across the state are banding together for the fourth consecutive year for “Illinois Speed Awareness Day.”
The Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police has partnered with Families Against Chronic Excessive Speed 4, AAApt, Illinois State Police, the Illinois Department of Transportation, Illinois Tollway, the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association, the Illinois Truck Enforcement Association, the Illinois High School and College Driver Education Association, and local and county police and first responders to promote safety for motorists, pedestrians and cyclists through enforcement and education.
A release from that group said speed was a factor in 462 traffic deaths, or 42 percent of the fatalities, in Illinois in 2017.
The group points out:
— Speeding increases the probability of death, disfigurement or debilitating injury on impact.
— When a vehicle crashes, it may stop, but its occupants keep moving at its previous speed until they are stopped, either by an object, seat belt or airbag.
— Some 37.9 percent of speed-related crashes result in injuries.
— Speeding can lower gas mileage by 33 percent at highway speeds.
— Restraint devices like air bags, seat belts, crumple zones and side beams become less effective as speed increases.