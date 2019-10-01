URBANA — A new partnership between FoxConn Interconnect Technology and the University of Illinois will establish a $100 million center for smart technology at the UI Grainger College of Engineering.

The Center for Networked Intelligent Components will be a global hub for “reconfigurable” smart technology that will drive manufacturing plants, hospitals, autonomous vehicles and smart homes of the future, the UI said in a joint announcement with FoxConn on Tuesday.

The center will be headquartered in the college’s Coordinated Science Laboratory, one of nation’s oldest interdisciplinary university research laboratories. Placid Ferreira, professor of mechanical science and engineering, will be its founding director.

FoxConn has committed $50 million over 10 years to support programs and research at the center.

The UI will invest $50 million to expand facilities for the new center and hire faculty to conduct research, in partnership with the new Discovery Partners Institute and Illinois Innovation Network.

Teams of researchers from FoxConn and the UI will work together on projects chosen and funded on an annual basis.

The CEO of the Taiwanese-based company is Sidney Lu, a UI alumnus and longtime donor to the university who is also funding a major renovation of the Mechancial Engineering Building.

“It’s with great excitement we announce the company that I am so proud of and the university that touched my life coming together to create the center,” Lu said in the release. “By co-developing intelligent components and technologies and the eco-system in which they operate, we can do the same for any number of devices and environments like factories, cars, homes and hospitals. The potential impact technology has on the future is limitless.”

Projects will include work to advance aspects of FoxConn’s core businesses for the computing, communication and sensing infrastructure that make up the backbone of the “Internet of Things,” computing devices embedded in everyday objects, officials said.

Other projects could include precision components, such as electronic connectors like those used in HDMI cables, antennas for cell phones, sensors found in self-parking cars and parts used in digital cameras. Future projects will explore next-generation communications infrastructure, consumer electronics and mobile devices.

“Intelligent components and environments are an important focus area,” engineering Dean Rashid Bashir said in the release. “As Grainger Engineering aggressively expands its basic and translational research enterprise, we will tackle what is most important to society and to our partners in industry.”

Several projects are about to get under way, and others will begin in December, officials said. The initial round will include the development of new measurement techniques for nanoscale components, new methods for capturing and curating manufacturing data, safe robot-human interaction paradigms, and new sensors and sensor data-processing techniques.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct the amount of funding provided by the UI and FoxConn.