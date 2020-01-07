URBANA — Urbana-based Frasca International Inc. has received an order for a helicopter training device from the country’s largest air medical-transport service.
The company announced last week that Life Flight Network, based in Aurora, Ore., has ordered an “advanced aviation training device” for its Bell 407 GXi helicopter.
Frasca, in business since 1958, is a world leader in the design and production of flight simulators and other flight training devices, having delivered more than 3,000 simulators worldwide in the company’s 62-year history.
Life Flight Network is the nation’s largest nonprofit air medical-transport service offering ICU-level care to patients being ferried across the Pacific Northwest and Intermountain West.
Life Flight Network’s helicopters typically operate within a 175-mile radius of their base, but can go farther.
The device that Frasca will produce for Life Flight Network will be used for initial and new hire training, as well as recurrent and mission training.