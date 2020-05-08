top story Freeze warning issued for all of East Central Illinois Michael Kiser Michael Kiser WDWS Reporter Author email May 8, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save All of East Central Illinois will be under a freeze warning from midnight through Saturday morning.Temperatures could drop down to the upper 20s.Be sure to cover outdoor plants that may be sensitive to colder temperatures. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Michael Kiser WDWS Reporter Michael Kiser is a reporter at WDWS 1400-AM. His email is mkiser@wdws.com. Author email News In Your Inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Coronavirus Updates Get the latest local and national news. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Latest News An ode to Uni High | They said ... Anya Kaplan-Hartnett Jobless rate spikes to 14.7%, highest since Great Depression Coronavirus response | Ask the Admin: Sharing food For candidates seeking attention, it's time to volunteer Stocks rise on hope that awful jobs report marks the bottom Trump praises Barr for dropping Flynn's Trump-Russia case Coronavirus response | UI doctoral student's virtual dissertation defense a 'surreal' experience What you need to know today about the virus outbreak Most Popular Articles ArticlesCase takes ‘heartbreaking’ turnAccused caretaker arraignedNEW: Saturday's coronavirus update: ISBE changes course, relaxes rules on graduation; 14 new cases in two days in RantoulCounty officer injured during attack at jailTuesday's coronavirus updates | 25 new cases in county, 47 total at Rantoul Foods; Pritzker lays out plans for reopening stateGood Morning, Illini Nation: Illinois in top five for transfer guardWednesday's coronavirus updates | 9 new cases in Champaign County, 2 at Rantoul FoodsGood Morning, Illini Nation: Offer out to elite 2023 recruitNEW: Monday's coronavirus updates | 32 cases linked to Rantoul Foods outbreak; Park district tennis courts, dog parks to reopen TuesdayDouglas County Coroner Joe Victor dies