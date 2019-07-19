CHAMPAIGN — Champaign police are investigating a shooting Friday morning that may have taken place at an apartment complex in west Champaign.
Police were notified about 10:20 a.m. that a shooting victim showed up at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana for treatment. Preliminary information is that he was shot in the hand and that the injury was not life-threatening. It's unknown if that person was the target of the shooter.
Police located a vehicle that may have been involved and later were searching for evidence at Gramercy Park Apartments in the 2100 block of West White Street.
An apartment resident reported that police had crime scene tape around one building and orange cones marking potential evidence in the parking lot.
Officers went door to door asking residents for information, and they also planned to look at security camera footage.
The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Champaign police at 217-351-4545 or Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, 373tips.com, or via the P3 Tips mobile app.