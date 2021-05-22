CHAMPAIGN - In a week fraught with emotion and raw nerves after the deaths of a Champaign police officer and the man who allegedly killed him and the wounding of a police officer, police are investigating yet another shooting.
About 9:50 p.m. Friday, Champaign police were called to the 1200 block of Hedge Road, where a 28-year-old man had been hit by a stray bullet. He is expected to recover.
The preliminary investigation revealed that the man was sitting inside a car when an unknown group of people began shooting at each other not far away. A stray bullet hit a car window, shattering the glass, and striking him.
He was taken to the hospital by a personal vehicle. His wound is described as non-life threatening.
The shooting is about the 90th of the calendar year in the city. That number represents incidents where police have been able to confirm that shots were fired.
Police ask anyone in that area who might have surveillance video or information to contact the department at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately.
Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.