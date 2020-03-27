Friday's coronavirus updates | 488 new cases, including 8 deaths
The Illinois Department of Public Health today announced 488 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including eight deaths. Approximately 86% of fatalities are among patients 60 years of age and older, IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said today.
“We must continue to do all we can to protect our older adults — grandmothers and grandfathers — who are most vulnerable to illness and death,” Ezike said at today’s briefing in Chicago.
Bureau, Henry and Iroquois counties are now reporting cases. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 3,026 cases, including 34 deaths, in 40 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to 99 years.
NURSES TEST POSITIVE
Twelve registered nurses at the University of Illinois Hospital in Chicago have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Illinois Nurses Association.
The INA said in a statement that it learned of the positive tests today and blamed officials for not providing “more personal protective equipment and safer working conditions.”
“These nurses served patients on the front line of the fight to contain the coronavirus pandemic and risked their lives to make sure patients received proper care,” INA Executive Director Alice Johnson said. “We hoped their hospital and their government would protect them, but they failed.”
Johnson said nurses have had to work on the COVID Care Unit without personal protective equipment.
“They do not know day to day if they will have masks, gowns, gloves or goggles for that shift,” she said. “One nurse said their unit manager scolded them for wearing a mask in a room where a COVID-19 positive patient was being intubated.”
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and state officials are scheduled to provide an update on the number of cases in Illinois at a 2:30 p.m. daily briefing.
SECOND CASE IN TWO DAYS
Iroquois County has reported a second confirmed case of coronavirus.
The public health department said it’s a man in his 40s who was tested at a doctor’s office on Tuesday.
Like the other Iroquois County case, officials said the man is recovering at home and is cooperating with the health department.
STORE ANNOUNCES CHANGE
Meijer won’t accept returns until April 16 to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Along with this, Meijer is extending the eligible return date to 120 days for all items to ensure items can be returned at a later date.
Meijer has stores in Champaign and Urbana.
The stores also won’t be doing Sodastream exchanges, car battery returns or carpet cleaner/power washer rentals.
However, its customer service desk will remain open for lottery, Western Union and postal services.
FLIGHTS CANCELED
Business at Willard Airport has taken a hit as coronavirus has led to a lot of flight cancellations, executive director Tim Bannon said.
"At this point, we have only seen a one flight reduction in frequency to/from (O’Hare) daily on our schedule. While our schedule remains in the majority intact, we are seeing a high volume of cancellation on daily flights,” Bannon said. “American Airlines is likely assessing passenger loads, and cancelling flights where they can to avoid flying nearly empty aircraft. COVID-19 and the governor’s stay at home order are significantly impacting the daily demand for air travel.”
He expects the cancellations to continue, and for the flights that remain, not many people have been on them.
MORNING BRIEFING:
— As predicted by health officials, a rise in COVID-19 testing in Illinois has led to a spike in newly confirmed cases. Thursday’s number (673) was more than double the previous daily high and pushed Illinois’ total tally to 2,538.
Of 102 counties, 38 now have at least one case, with Iroquois, Franklin and Tazewell the latest to join the list.
— Illinois’ death count also grew — by seven — bringing the total to 26. The latest to lose their lives include a man in his 50s, two men and two women in their 60s, a man in his 70s and a woman in her 90s.
Two central Illinois counties — McLean and Sangamon — each reported one death. Chicago and Cook County have nine apiece.
— The Champaign and Urbana park districts sent out announcements Thursday that playgrounds were closed until further notice. (Full list).
Playgrounds and “all places of public amusement” were specifically deemed off-limits statewide in Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order, which was issued March 20 and took effect a day later.
— The on-again, off-again golf season has been suspended. After being told Tuesday they couldn’t operate, then hours later that they could (with limits), courses were ordered by the governor’s office to close, the Illinois PGA said.
Earlier Thursday, Pritzker pleaded with Illinoisans: “I’m begging you: Please, if you don’t have to be out, stay inside.”
— On the day it was revealed that 114,663 Illinois workers filed first-time unemployment claims, the state announced the formation of the COVID-19 Response Fund, which will raise money to be given to nonprofits.
Also, the Champaign County COVID-19 Relief Fund provided its first grant — of $20,000 — to local groups for housing assistance. Click here
