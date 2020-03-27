Friday's coronavirus updates | Second Iroquois County case reported
Iroquois County has reported a second confirmed case of coronavirus.
The public health department said it’s a man in his 40s who was tested at a doctor’s office on Tuesday.
Like the other Iroquois County case, officials said the man is recovering at home and is cooperating with the health department.
STORE ANNOUNCES CHANGE
Meijer won’t accept returns until April 16 to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Along with this, Meijer is extending the eligible return date to 120 days for all items to ensure items can be returned at a later date.
Meijer has stores in Champaign and Urbana.
The stores also won’t be doing Sodastream exchanges, car battery returns or carpet cleaner/power washer rentals.
However, its customer service desk will remain open for lottery, Western Union and postal services.
FLIGHTS CANCELED
Business at Willard Airport has taken a hit as coronavirus has led to a lot of flight cancellations, executive director Tim Bannon said.
"At this point, we have only seen a one flight reduction in frequency to/from (O’Hare) daily on our schedule. While our schedule remains in the majority intact, we are seeing a high volume of cancellation on daily flights,” Bannon said. “American Airlines is likely assessing passenger loads, and cancelling flights where they can to avoid flying nearly empty aircraft. COVID-19 and the governor’s stay at home order are significantly impacting the daily demand for air travel.”
He expects the cancellations to continue, and for the flights that remain, not many people have been on them.
MORNING BRIEFING:
— As predicted by health officials, a rise in COVID-19 testing in Illinois has led to a spike in newly confirmed cases. Thursday’s number (673) was more than double the previous daily high and pushed Illinois’ total tally to 2,538.
Of 102 counties, 38 now have at least one case, with Iroquois, Franklin and Tazewell the latest to join the list.
— Illinois’ death count also grew — by seven — bringing the total to 26. The latest to lose their lives include a man in his 50s, two men and two women in their 60s, a man in his 70s and a woman in her 90s.
Two central Illinois counties — McLean and Sangamon — each reported one death. Chicago and Cook County have nine apiece.
— The Champaign and Urbana park districts sent out announcements Thursday that playgrounds were closed until further notice. (Full list).
Playgrounds and “all places of public amusement” were specifically deemed off-limits statewide in Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order, which was issued March 20 and took effect a day later.
— The on-again, off-again golf season has been suspended. After being told Tuesday they couldn’t operate, then hours later that they could (with limits), courses were ordered by the governor’s office to close, the Illinois PGA said.
Earlier Thursday, Pritzker pleaded with Illinoisans: “I’m begging you: Please, if you don’t have to be out, stay inside.”
— On the day it was revealed that 114,663 Illinois workers filed first-time unemployment claims, the state announced the formation of the COVID-19 Response Fund, which will raise money to be given to nonprofits.
Also, the Champaign County COVID-19 Relief Fund provided its first grant — of $20,000 — to local groups for housing assistance. Click here
