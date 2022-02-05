CHAMPAIGN — Champaign police are investigating a daylight shooting Friday in west Champaign that damaged a house and left residents shaken.
They have made no arrests.
Lt. Ben Newell said about 12:40 p.m., officers were alerted that occupants of a gray sedan fired several shots at a white sport utility vehicle as it was parked at the gas pumps at Discount Gas, 102 S. Mattis Ave.
The sedan, which had been going north on Mattis Avenue, then turned east on to University Avenue and the white SUV followed it.
The gray sedan turned south onto Fair Street from University, two blocks west of Mattis, and the occupants got out.
When the white SUV approached Fair Street, a second shooting happened and there was an exchange of gunfire between the vehicles. The SUV continued east on University.
A nearby house was hit by gunfire. Newell said he did not believe the house was the target but merely caught in the crossfire of more than 35 shots that were fired.
Police received no reports of any persons being hit by gunfire.
They ask that anyone who has any information about the shooters or their vehicles or video that could help to call Champaign police at 217-351-4545.
Those preferring to remain anonymous and possibly collect a reward for information should contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, 373tips.com, or via the P3 Tips mobile app.
Tipsters are always completely anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers.
The shooting brings to about 14 the number of confirmed shots fired calls in Champaign so far this year.