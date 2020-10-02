Friday's coronavirus updates: Recovered cases up by 48 in Champaign County; 7-day positivity rates: 0.4% on campus, 8.3% in Vermilion, 3.4% statewide
A 23nd Champaign County resident has died of COVID-19, the C-U Public Health District announced Friday.
The county’s third coronavirus-related death in as many days involved a woman in her 90s with underlying health conditions, CUPHD Administrator Julie Pryde said.
On both Wednesday and Thursday, the county lost women in their 80s to the coronavirus. Both also had underlying conditions, Pryde said this week.
Meanwhile, of 9,450 new tests in Champaign County, 48 came back positive Friday, a rate of 0.5 percent.
The county’s seven-day positivity rate (0.5 percent) remained unchanged while the number of residents hospitalized with COVID-19 increased by one, to six.
Active cases grew by five, to 388, while recovered cases were up 42, to 4,430.
The county’s pandemic totals: 542,293 tests, 4,841 confirmed cases and 23 fatalities.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61820/Champaign: 237 active (up six from Thursday), 2,303 total (up 29)
- 61801/Urbana: 43 active (up two from Thursday), 456 total (up seven)
- 61822/Champaign: 23 active (up one from Thursday), 342 total (up two)
- 61853/Mahomet: 20 active (down one from Thursday), 176 total (up one)
- 61821/Champaign: 16 active (down three from Thursday), 445 total (up three)
- 61866/Rantoul: 11 active (up one from Thursday),317 total (up two)
- 61874/Savoy: 10 active (up two from Thursday), 125 total (up one)
- 61802/Urbana: 9 active (down one from Thursday), 336 total (up one)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 8 active (unchanged from Thursday), 94 total (up one)
- 61880/Tolono: 3 active (up one from Thursday), 59 total (up one)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 3 active (down one from Thursday), 16 total (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 2 active (unchanged from Thursday), 23 total (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 1 active (unchanged from Thursday), 25 total (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 1 active (unchanged from Thursday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 1 active (unchanged from Thursday), 2 total (unchanged)
- 61843/Fisher: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 36 total (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 13 total (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 12 total (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 0 active (down one from Thursday), 11 total (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 10 total (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 0 active (down one from Thursday), 8 total (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 5 total (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 5 total (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 2 total (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 1 total (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 1 total (unchanged)
UI: 7,577 new tests, 27 new cases, 0.4 percent seven-day rate
The UI's seven-day positivity held at 0.4 percent for the eighth straight day.
According to data updated Friday, 7,577 new tests Thursday produced 27 new campus cases, a daily rate of 0.4 percent.
Since Aug. 24, when classes began, there have been 2,163 unique cases of COVID-19 on campus.
Since Aug. 16, when move-in week kicked off, there have been 2,445 cases.
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases since students began reporting to campus in mid-August, according to the UI’s COVID-19 dashboard:
- Thursday, Oct. 1: 7,577 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 30: 10,354 new tests, 32 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 29: 10,637 new tests, 36 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 28: 10,736 new tests, 36 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 27: 4,408 new tests, 28 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 26: 3,892 new tests, 17 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 25: 11,090 new tests, 41 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 24: 9,086 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 23: 9,671 new tests, 28 new cases
- Tuesday. Sept. 22: 11,030 new tests, 62 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 21: 10,474 new tests, 42 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 20: 4,383 new tests, 11 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 19: 4,133 new tests, 13 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 18: 10,564 new tests, 27 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 17: 7,802 new tests, 18 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 16: 9,965 new tests, 24 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 15: 11,232 new tests, 45 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 14: 10,214 new tests, 40 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 13: 4,568 new tests, 17 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 12: 4,009 new tests, 10 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 11: 11,253 new tests. 35 news cases
- Thursday, Sept. 10: 6,626 new tests, 34 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 9: 11,993 new tests, 47 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 8: 11,621 new tests, 81 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 7: 6,299 new tests, 69 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 6: 2,987 new tests, 37 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 5: 2,609 new tests, 37 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 4: 14,204 new tests, 104 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 3: 14,841 new tests, 88 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 2: 7,089 new tests, 120 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 1: 14,367 new tests, 199 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 31: 17,227 new tests, 230 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 30: 3,640 new tests, 104 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 29: 2,895 new tests, 50 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 28: 15,030 new tests, 65 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 27: 15,123 new tests, 60 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 26: 6,812 new tests, 54 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 25: 15,850 new tests, 89 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 24: 17,656 new tests, 79 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 23: 4,474 new tests, 53 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 22: 3,326 new tests, 43 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 21: 10,877 new tests, 54 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 20: 10,742 new tests, 52 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 19: 6,300 new tests, 29 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 18: 6,162 new tests, 20 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 17: 9,064 new tests, 24 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 16: 2,453 new tests, 7 new cases
FORD COUNTY: Three new cases, 167 total
Ford County reported three new positive tests Friday, giving it 20 active cases and 167 total (104 classified as confirmed, 63 as probable).
No residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the county health department.
Of the 167 cases, 29 involve residents in the 20-to-29 age group, with 24 in both the 30-39 and 40-49 brackets.
VERMILION COUNTY: 124 isolated at home, eight hospitalized
Vermilion County’s seven-day positivity rate hit increased slightly — from 8.2 to 8.3 percent — Friday after 22 new cases were added to a total that now stands at 753.
Of those, 132 are considered active, with 124 residents isolating at home and eight hospitalized.
A breakdown of the new cases by age:
- Three grade school-aged children
- Five in their 20s
- Three in their 30s
- Two in their 40s
- One in their 50s
- Six in their 60s,
- One in their 70s
- One in their 80s
CHAMPAIGN-URBANA: Trick-or-treat times set
Trick-or-treating is still a go in Champaign-Urbana but with different rules than Halloweens past.
C-U’s mayors joined Champaign County Executive Darlene Kloeppel in announcing Friday that trick-or-treating will be allowed from 5-7 p.m. on Oct. 31, a Saturday.
But Friday’s news was more about encouraging pandemic precautions, just as the state did in its Wednesday announcement.
Per the guidance issued by Illinois and C-U public health departments, local leaders said, the following safety measures should be taken by those planning to trick-or-treat:
1. “As an alternative to door-to-door trick-or-treating, anyone who would like to distribute treats should leave individually wrapped candy or treats on a table, on their front walkways, sidewalks, or any outdoor space that allows for at least 6 feet of social distance from the door. The individually wrapped candy should be spread out so each piece is not touching another. Anyone distributing candy or treats should wash their hands properly for at least 20 seconds before placing the candy on the table and when replenishing.”
2. “All individuals participating in trick-or-treating, including those passing out candy should maintain social distance of least 6 feet and wear proper face coverings. A costume mask, such as those worn for Halloween, is not a substitute for a face covering. If face coverings are worn under costume masks, please ensure this does not create breathing problems, and if so, discard the costume mask.”
3. “Only household members should trick-or-treat together, and they should maintain 6-feet social distance from other trick-or-treaters at all times. Mixed household trick-or-treaters are discouraged.”
4. "Alcohol-based hand sanitizer should be carried and used frequently.”
5. “Candy collected during trick-or-treating should not be consumed until after handwashing.”
6. “As always, a parent/guardian should check all candy to make sure it is wrapped and should discard unwrapped candy.”
7. “Outdoor areas are preferred for trick-or-treating. Enclosed indoor areas, like apartment buildings, present greater risk of transmission. Open doors and windows as appropriate to promote increased ventilation.”
STATE: 72,691 tests, 2,206 cases, 47 deaths, 3.4 percent seven-day rate
Of 72,691 new tests statewide, 2,206 came back positive Friday, a rate of 3.0 percent.
The seven-day statewide positivity rate dropped from 3.5 to 3.4 percent.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday also reported 47 lives lost to the coronavirus:
- Bond County: 1 female 80s
- Bureau County: 1 male 70s
- Champaign County: 1 female 90s
- Christian County: 1 male 60s
- Coles County: 1 female 70s
- Cook County: 1 male 40s, 2 females 60s, 3 males 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- DuPage County: 1 male 60s
- Fayette County: 1 male 90s
- Jersey County: 1 female 90s
- Kane County: 1 male 80s
- Kankakee County: 1 male 90s
- Lake County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s
- Lawrence County: 1 female 60s, 2 females 90s
- Livingston County: 1 female 60s
- Macoupin County: 1 female 70s
- Madison County: 1 male 70s
- Monroe County: 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Peoria County: 1 female 40s
- Randolph County: 1 male 80s
- Richland County: 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Rock Island County: 1 male 80s
- Sangamon County: 1 male 50s
- St. Clair County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s
- Stephenson County: 1 male 60s
- Warren County: 1 female 90s
- White County: 1 male 50s
- Will County: 1 male 60s
- Williamson County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- Woodford County: 1 male 80s
— Daily statewide hospitalization totals, according to IDPH: 1,678 people hospitalized, 373 patients in ICU beds and 162 patients on ventilators.
— Pandemic totals, according to IDPH: 5,763,128 tests, 297,646 cases and 8,743 deaths.
IDPH: 28 counties, including DeWitt, at coronavirus warning level
Jerry Nowicki, bureau chief of our Springfield-based news partner, Capitol News Illinois, reports:
Twenty-eight Illinois counties are at a warning level for COVID-19 spread as of Friday.
The positivity rate in Region 1, located in northwest Illinois from Winnebago County to the western state line, jumped a half point to 8.7 percent, according to the latest figures. Region 4, which includes the Metro East area on the Missouri border, saw the positivity rate remain level at 7.5 percent.
Both regions are under increased mitigations that include the closure of bars and restaurants to indoor services and must decrease their positivity rates to 6.5 percent or lower for three days in order to see those mitigations lifted.
The region with the lowest positivity rate is east-central Illinois’ Region 6 at 2 percent, but the state is now calculating that number without using Champaign County statistics that are affected by a massive saliva testing program at the University of Illinois. Without those numbers, the region actually has a 7.2 percent positivity rate and is approaching the 8 percent threshold that would lead to increased mitigations.
Other regions ranged from 4.6 percent to 5.7 percent.
The 28 counties at a warning level for COVID-19 spread include Bond, Boone, Brown, Calhoun, Christian, Clinton, Coles, Crawford, DeKalb, DeWitt, Fayette, Greene, Hancock, Jasper, Lee, Livingston, Macon, Massac, Monroe, Morgan, Pulaski, Putnam, Richland, Saline, St. Clair, Wabash, Washington and Winnebago.
A county enters a warning level when two or more COVID-19 risk indicators that measure the amount of COVID-19 increase, including number of deaths, new cases per 100,000, weekly test positivity and others.
IDPH said the spread in the counties related to university and college parties, college sports teams, large gatherings and events, bars and clubs, weddings and funerals, family gatherings, long-term care facilities, correctional centers, schools, and cases among the community at large, especially people in their 20s.