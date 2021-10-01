Friday's coronavirus updates: Woman in 20s among two COVID fatalities in Vermilion; Champaign County reports three deaths
COVID-19 claimed the lives of a woman in her 20s and a man in his 60s in Vermilion County, where there have now been 33 fatalities in the past 40 days, local health officials said Friday.
In Champaign County, women in their 40s and 60s and a man in his 80s became the 189th, 190th and 191st residents to lose their lives to the virus, C-U Public Health Administrator Julie Pryde said.
The county has reported five deaths in the past three days and 58 since March, when the COVID vaccine became widely available, Pryde noted.
Champaign County's COVID fatalities by age group throughout the pandemic:
- 80s: 54 deaths
- 70s: 47 deaths
- 60s: 29 deaths
- 90s: 28 deaths
- 50s: 15 deaths
- 40s: 9 deaths
- 30s: 4 deaths
- 100-plus: 3 deaths
- 20s: 1 death
- Under 10: 1 death
In other area COVID news Friday ...
Carle Health current #COVID19 inpatient population and test processing data as of October 1, 2021.— Carle Health (@Carle_org) October 1, 2021
Visit https://t.co/BFw1Tgews5 for daily updates, vaccine data and COVID-19 information, as well as the weekly (on Mondays) vaccinated vs. unvaccinated hospital data. pic.twitter.com/0fwis7TGEw
— 11 of 50 COVID-positive patients hospitalized at Carle Urbana are in intensive care, according to the health system's Friday update.
Across Carle's five health centers in the region, there were 72 hospitalized patients, 15 of whom were in ICU beds.
The total includes one non-ICU patient at Carle's Hoopeston Regional Health Center.
— Four of 2,942 new COVID tests on the UI campus came back positive, according to Friday's report. Only one of the four involved a UI student or faculty member.
The campus' seven-day positivity rate remains 0.25%, with 18,256 tests and 46 cases over the past seven days.