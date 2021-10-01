A rising number of COVID-19 cases at the high school have caused the Warriors to forfeit their next two scheduled games and temporarily discontinue other activities.

MORNING UPDATE

— With 20 percent of the student body in quarantine, Tuscola High announced Thursday that it will shift to remote learning next week, with a plan to return to in-person classes on Oct. 12.

— Those who meet eligibility requirements can receive a Pfizer booster vaccination shot at walk-in clinics set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at the I Hotel and Conference Center, 1900 S. First St., C.

To qualify for a booster, you must have received two Pfizer shots, with the second coming at least six months ago, and be 65 and older; 50-64 with underlying conditions; or a health-care worker or first responder.

Pfizer boosters will also be given out by appointment at Kohl’s Plaza, 1901 N. Market St., C, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays the weeks of Oct. 4, 11 and 18. Scheduling can be done via MyCarle or online.

— A man in his 60s became the 188th Champaign County resident to lose their life to COVID-19, officials said. It was the county’s 28th death involving a person in their 60s.

JEFF D’ALESSIO