Friday's coronavirus updates: Women in 40s and 60s, man in 80s becomes 189th, 190th and 191st in Champaign County to lose life to COVID-19
Woman in their 40s and 60s and a man in his 80s became the 189th, 190th and 191st Champaign County residents to lose their life to COVID-19, C-U Public Health Administrator Julie Pryde told The News-Gazette on Friday.
The county has reported five deaths in the past three days and 58 since March, when the COVID vaccine became widely available.
Champaign County's COVID fatalities by age group throughout the pandemic:
- 80s: 54 deaths
- 70s: 47 deaths
- 60s: 29 deaths
- 90s: 28 deaths
- 50s: 15 deaths
- 40s: 9 deaths
- 30s: 4 deaths
- 100-plus: 3 deaths
- 20s: 1 death
- Under 10: 1 death
In other area COVID news Friday ...
Carle Health current #COVID19 inpatient population and test processing data as of October 1, 2021.— Carle Health (@Carle_org) October 1, 2021
Visit https://t.co/BFw1Tgews5 for daily updates, vaccine data and COVID-19 information, as well as the weekly (on Mondays) vaccinated vs. unvaccinated hospital data. pic.twitter.com/0fwis7TGEw
— 11 of 50 COVID-positive patients hospitalized at Carle Urbana are in intensive care, according to the health system's Friday update.
Across Carle's five health centers in the region, there were 72 hospitalized patients, 15 of whom were in ICU beds.
The total includes one non-ICU patient at Carle's Hoopeston Regional Health Center.
— Four of 2,942 new COVID tests on the UI campus came back positive, according to Friday's report. Only one of the four involved a UI student or faculty member.
The campus' seven-day positivity rate remains 0.25%, with 18,256 tests and 46 cases over the past seven days.