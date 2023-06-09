URBANA — A Champaign man whose friend ran from police with a gun and was killed has been charged with having guns and several pounds of cannabis in a car in Rantoul earlier this week.
Jeremiah X. McKown, 20, who listed an address in the 1100 block of Holiday Drive, is being held in the county jail on charges of armed violence, possession with intent to deliver cannabis, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a delinquent minor and resisting a peace officer in connection with his arrest Wednesday.
If convicted of the most serious charges, he faces 15 to 60 years behind bars.
Synopsizing a Rantoul police report for Judge Chad Beckett, State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said an officer spotted a Dodge Avenger in a driveway in the 400 block of East Campbell Avenue about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The car was the same one he had tried to stop about 3 p.m. on April 4 on West Liberty Avenue near Century Boulevard for traffic violations. However, the driver took off at speeds up to 80 mph in a 50 mph zone, swerving into oncoming traffic. Out of concern for the safety of others, the officer stopped his pursuit.
On Wednesday as the officer approached the car, McKown, the registered owner, got out to talk with him. When asked about the April incident, McKown said his cousin had been driving.
The officer then informed McKown that he intended to tow the vehicle, per village ordinances due to the earlier pursuit, and McKown leaned back into the car. The officer ordered him to stay out of it but McKown continued to lean in and refused to step away from the car.
The officer then began to unholster his taser and as he did so, saw a person in the passenger seat as well as several large vacuum-packed bags that he thought contained cannabis.
When the officer tried to take McKown into custody, McKown began fighting with the officer.
As that was going on, the passenger, later identified as Jordan Richardson, 18, got out of the passenger side and ran while holding the grip of a handgun in his waistband.
The officer called for help and let others in the area know that the passenger was running with a gun.
The report said McKown began to struggle more violently with the officer, who was finally able to get him handcuffed with the assistance of a second officer. The first officer received a cracked tooth in the struggle.
A search of McKown’s car turned up two loaded Glock handguns, a .45-caliber and a 9 mm, under the driver’s seat, six vacuum-packed bags of cannabis weighing a total of 6 pounds, and $2,600 in cash.
Meanwhile, Sgt. Jerry King found Jordan Richardson running south to Belle Avenue and ordered him to drop his gun. When he did not and pointed the gun in the direction of the officer, King fired, hitting and killing Mr. Richardson, according to the police report. A gun was found near him.
Rietz asked for a $2 million bond for McKown after informing Beckett that McKown had a prior juvenile adjudication for attempted armed robbery. In 2020, Rietz said, McKown tried to rob two cannabis dealers and one of them shot McKown in the leg.
“This is a defendant who is a danger to the community. Because of him, Rantoul is in an uproar,” Rietz argued.
Assistant Public Defender Audrey Thompson, who was appointed only to argue for a lower bond, said McKown lives with his grandparents and is employed full-time. She said there was no indication that in his prior juvenile case or on Wednesday that McKown ever fired a gun.
“It’s clear he has bad friends. His friend ran from police, not him,” said Thompson, asking for a “reasonable bond not to punitively keep him in jail pending trial.”
As he considered an amount, Beckett asked Rietz to repeat how much cash had been found in the car.
Calling the allegations “indeed grave,” Beckett said “there was a part of the offense that used violence and part of that was that a person lost his life.”
Beckett noted that McKown had failed to appear in court only once in his previous case, had successfully completed his probation in the juvenile attempted armed robbery, had graduated from high school and has a job.
He set McKown’s bond at $500,000 and told him to be back in court in a week with an attorney of his own choosing.