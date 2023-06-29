RANKIN — Two Paxton youths who lost their lives Tuesday evening when their car was T-boned by another vehicle that ran a stop sign in Vermilion County were remembered as happy and polite.
Joseph Stallone, 19, and his girlfriend, Keegynn Martinek, 17, died when the Jeep they were in was struck at 7:23 p.m. by an eastbound Toyota Camry that had been reported stolen and involved in a police chase in Rantoul, according to Illinois State Police. The Camry ran a stop sign on Illinois 49 at Vermilion County Road 3550 North, about 5 miles south of Rankin.
The driver of the Camry also died in the collision; Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden said she has not been able to determine that person’s identity and will need to obtain DNA to do so.
Ms. Martinek’s father, Paul, said his daughter and her boyfriend were returning home from the Indianapolis Zoo. He said the impact of the wreck broke the Jeep in two.
Mr. Stallone had worked in Paul Martinek’s business as an automotive detailer for about two and a half years and had dated Ms. Martinek for three years.
Paul Martinek said his daughter was “always a very happy kid. She would brighten up a room.”
He said Mr. Stallone was “a very nice kid. He was overly polite to everybody. A very hard worker, a humble kid.”
Ms. Martinek was remembered at a Wednesday evening vigil at Top Star Training Center in rural Champaign, where she had trained since 2014.
Roughly 40 teammates, coaches and parents were on hand for an emotional ceremony in which folks wrote down messages and memories of Ms. Martinek before burning them in a circle.
Jeanette Dunham, one of her coaches, said Ms. Martinek “was very special to me.”
“There’s athletes that get you, and she’s one of them,” Dunham said.
Dunham said people knew when Ms. Martinek came into a room.
“She was loud in a good way,” she said. “I think the younger girls took to her because she had such a loud but good personality.”
Ms. Martinek was one of the Top Star athletes who competed at Walt Disney World in May, and Mr. Stallone was there with her.
“He seemed to be very kind and let her be an athlete when she needed to be an athlete,” Dunham said.
Missy Weder, owner-coach of Top Star, said Ms. Martinek was dedicated to cheerleading and was “super supportive of all her teammates.”
“Her being a part of Top Star was a very important thing to her,” she said. “Her parents were very supportive of her.”
Dunham said Ms. Martinek mentored some of the younger athletes.
“She always uplifted everybody on her team and never made any of us feel alone,” said Alivia Wykoff, 15, who met Ms. Martinek four years ago through cheerleading and often hung out with her away from the sport.
“She was always there with us and cheering us on, cheering us up,” said Wykoff’s teammate, Bella Brooks, 15.
The trio shared a host of memories.
“Doing her makeup almost at every” competition, Wykoff said. “Going to summit with her, hugging her before we were on the mat for (juniors) and any practices with her were just fun and enjoyable.”
Mr. Stallone’s mother, Stephanie Smith, called her son “an awesome kid.”
“He was a very good kid,” she said. “Everyone who knew Joe loved Joe.”
She said the two teens were inseparable.
“They went everywhere together,” she said.
Martinek said Mr. Stallone was the safest driver he’s ever known.
“He drove like a grandpa,” he said. “When he came to a stop sign, he’d make a complete stop. He was a very good kid. We were fortunate to have him in our life.”
Mr. Stallone graduated from Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School in 2022, and Ms. Martinek would have been a senior at PBL this fall.
In an open letter to PBL families on the district’s website, Superintendent Travis Duley encouraged parents to discuss with their child their reactions and feelings regarding the death of the two youths.
He said counseling services would be made available as needed. Duley asked that people keep the Martinek and Stallone families in their thoughts and prayers.
Martinek said his daughter was a busy person. In addition to school and training/competing with Top Star, she had three jobs — working for a cleaning service, running her own T-shirt business and coaching youth gymnastics in Paxton.
“She was a big animal lover,” he said. “After school, she wanted to be a veterinarian. Our family, her boyfriend, her dogs and cheering” were her passions.
“I want everybody to know how great these kids are.”
One of Ms. Martinek’s friends, Kelly Vin, said she “was a pretty amazing person — way too young to leave this world in such a horrible way. She did a lot for her community and her cheer family.”
Another friend, Tracy Brooks, said Ms. Martinek “had a beautiful smile and a beautiful heart and will be incredibly missed.”
State police said Illinois 49 was shut down for about six hours as first responders investigated and cleaned up following the wreck.
Rantoul police had pursued the Camry, which had been reported stolen the day before, after it was spotted about 7:10 p.m. in that city near the intersection of Maplewood and Cheryl drives.
The car sped east on Grove Avenue at speeds estimated at 100 mph, ignoring the lights and sirens of a Rantoul squad car. Out of concern for safety, the officer stopped pursuing the car near the intersection of Champaign County roads 1900 East and 3100 North. The officer last saw the car headed north.
About 15 minutes later, state police reported the car was involved in the fatal crash on Illinois 49.
News-Gazette staff writer Joey Wright contributed to this report.