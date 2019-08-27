CHAMPAIGN — Seventeen area natives are among 159 freshmen and sophomores who have been designated Chancellor’s Scholars in the UI’s Campus Honors Program this fall.
The general studies program admits about 125 freshmen and 25 sophomores each year. They’re chosen for their academic excellence and leadership potential.
Chancellor’s Scholars participate in small-enrollment honors classes and seminars.
“Close student-faculty interaction also is fostered by a mentor system, a lecture series on topics of general interest, dress-rehearsal visits to Krannert Center for the Performing Arts and international programming,” according to the UI. “Other benefits include summer research and travel grants.”
Among the honorees announced Tuesday:
— Champaign:Mary Burdette, Matthew Jin, Samuel Li, Alexander Swanson-Linville, Arjunrao Tangella, Luciana Toledo-Lopez.
— Gibson City:Tyler Ricks.
— Mahomet:Armeen Mahdian, Grace Mies, Lauren Penick.
— St. Joseph:Abigail Schlueter, Rylee Sjuts.
— Savoy:Shreya Gargya.
— Tuscola:Sydney Hoel.
— Urbana:Lillian Hall, Jordan Kelsey, Bridget Rubins.