ARTHUR — The ceremonial cutting of the cheese will kick off this year’s version of the Annual Arthur Amish Country Cheese Festival.
The three-day festival, the 48th, runs Saturday through Monday downtown.
They do things big in Arthur. The cheese cutting by Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond Queen Emma Lee, Junior Miss Molly Appleby and Little Miss Kinsley Eads with Village President Rod Randall will be on a 150-pound wheel of the dairy product. Past cheese cutters have included Lou Henson, Dee Brown, former Gov. Jim Edgar and State Sen. Chapin Rose.
The weekend will also include slices given away from a 60-foot sub sandwich, compliments of the town’s Subway restaurant.
The festival also draws big crowds.
“... It would be nothing over the three days to have 30,000 to 40,000 people at the festival,” said Stephanie Wierman, festival chairman, who doubles as president of the Arthur Area Association of Commerce.
The festival was born out of the operation of the former Arthur Cheese Co., purchased by Erland Kondrup from Kraft Co. in the early ‘70s. Kondrup said in 1973, his business couldn’t keep up with demand, selling products to 1,200 supermarkets in 11 states.
“They were in operation for many, many years,” Wierman said.
The Kondrup children, ironically, live in Wisconsin and returned several years ago to be honored on the 45th anniversary of the festival.
Other highlights include a cheese-curling contest Saturday morning. It’s curling using a 40-pound wheel of Swiss cheese rather than a stone. A team of four will compete. Instead of ice, the curling takes place on a black mat.
Later that afternoon, the festival parade will step off.
Sunday’s events kick off at 10 a.m. with a communitywide worship service.
A cheese-carving competition will be another highlight of the day.
Only 10 cheese-carving entries are allowed. Contestants, who must be at least 16 years old, get an hour to carve a creation out of a 1-pound square wedge of cheese.
Wierman said some of the finished products have included flowers and a re-creation of the Leaning Tower of Pisa with a mouse at the top.
A kiddie tractor pull is also on tap.
Buggy and pony rides plus the slices giveaway from the long sub sandwich are among Monday’s top events.
And there will be cheese, lots of cheese, given away throughout the three-day run.