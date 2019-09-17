CHAMPAIGN — Construction crews continued work Monday on renovations at McKinley Field, with district officials expecting the site work to be finished this fall.
The project calls for the addition of a synthetic-turf football field with a track, a new building for locker rooms and concessions, a grass practice football field and more parking to south of South Side Elementary School.
"The site will be done this fall," said school district spokesman David Brauer, and the new building will be completed early next year.
Central High School's track team will start using the track as soon as the weather allows running outdoors, he said, and the first event will be a track meet in the spring.
The McKinley Field upgrade is part of the $239.8 million referendum voters approved in 2016. Like many of the referendum projects, it has run over budget. Originally budgeted for $6.2 million, it is now expected to cost $6.9 million.