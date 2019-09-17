EFFINGHAM — Champaign Corvette owners are heading down I-57 in full force this week for the 26th annual Corvette Funfest.
’Vette owners from all over the world will spend Thursday to Sunday enjoying each other’s sports cars.
“It's like a family reunion, with some special events all week,” Doug Hanner said. “You see all kinds of people with one big hobby.”
He’s president of the Champaign-based Corvette Club of Illinois — almost president for life, because “nobody wants the job.”
With many of the Corvette regulars, “this is the only time you see them in a year. You get to see a lot of the new items available for your Corvette and get them installed also,” he added.
After buying his first Corvette at 20, Hanner joined the Corvette Club in 1973 and hasn’t missed many runs.
Along with the Capital City Corvette Club, the event is hosted by leading Corvette parts supplier Mid America Motorworks, which has a huge parking lot on its 140 acres.
President Mike Yager said that on the 20th birthday of his company, there were about 39 Corvettes in the parking lot.
“Twenty-six years later, thousands of Corvette owners and fans from all over the U.S. and foreign counties come here for the fun and the seminars,” Yager said.
The Corvette is unique, and owners are proud to show theirs off.
“It’s gotten out of hand,” he joked. “I grew up in an age when cars meant freedom, and that’s what Corvette owners always want.”
There’s also live music. The amphitheater on his land has hosted everybody from REO Speedwagon to the Beach Boys, he added.
On Saturday night, the highlights are performances by Beatles nostalgia band The Return, as well as rising country star Dakota Danielle.