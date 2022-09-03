Game by Game: Turnstile totals for five seasons of Illini football at Memorial Stadium
Changes are coming to improve Illinois football’s game-day operation, Josh Whitman vowed this week, after long lines led to frustrated fans missing the first part of Saturday’s 38-6 romp over Wyoming.
A stiffer challenge for the program that predates Whitman’s seven years as AD: convincing thousands’ more fans that spending a half-dozen fall Saturdays at Memorial Stadium will be worth their while.
Below is a home game-by-home game look at attendance figures in the five most recent seasons that fans were allowed inside the stadium — four years of the Lovie Smith coaching era and Year 1 under Bret Bielema.
First is the tickets-distributed number you’ll hear read over the PA system in every major college football program and listed as the official attendance in every team’s box score.
Second is the turnstile count — the number of fans who actually showed up on game day, figures obtained by The News-Gazette via open-records request.
Statement on Illinois gameday experience. pic.twitter.com/aR70gppoiY— Illinois Athletics (@IlliniAthletics) August 30, 2022