Nelson Court garage fire
Champaign firefighters sift through the aftermath of a garage fire on Nelson Court about 9 p.m. Friday, trying to determine what started it.

 DELLA PERRONE
CHAMPAIGN - No one was hurt in a fire that displaced the occupants of a Champaign home Friday.

Firefighters were sent to the 200 block of Nelson Court, a cul-de-sac a few blocks south of Bradley Avenue and west of North Third Street, just before 9 p.m.

The residents had found the fire in their garage and called for help.

Firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the garage of the single-story house. They quickly put the fire out and confirmed that it had started in the garage.

However, the cause is under investigation.

