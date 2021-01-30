CHAMPAIGN - No one was hurt in a fire that displaced the occupants of a Champaign home Friday.
Firefighters were sent to the 200 block of Nelson Court, a cul-de-sac a few blocks south of Bradley Avenue and west of North Third Street, just before 9 p.m.
The residents had found the fire in their garage and called for help.
Firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the garage of the single-story house. They quickly put the fire out and confirmed that it had started in the garage.
However, the cause is under investigation.