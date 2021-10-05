CHAMPAIGN — Ameren crews are working on an underground gas leak that has temporarily closed the Old Farm Shops in west Champaign.
Fire department spokesman Randy Smith said shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday, firefighters were called to the M.J. Reed Jewelers, 1735 W. Kirby Ave., about a possible gas leak.
They located it under pavement behind the mall on the south.
“Out of an abundance of caution, the electrical power has been shut off to the whole strip mall and the shops closed temporarily until the leak can be stopped,” Smith said.
As of 11:30 a.m., Smith said Ameren was working to repair the leak but he didn’t know how long that might take.
Sitting outside the strip mall, Smith said he could not even smell the odor added to natural gas and added there was “no significant accumulation” in the building.