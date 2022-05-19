The GCMS community has experienced an unthinkable loss with the passing of junior Colin Bane. Colin was in a tragic car accident on Wednesday, May 18th. Colin is the son of Melissa and Brian Bane of rural Ford County, and brother to Clayton (GCMS Class of 2018) and pic.twitter.com/kkiV89JEa7— GCMS School District (@GCMSUnit5) May 19, 2022
BLOOMINGTON — A Gibson City teen was killed in a crash Wednesday night in McLean County.
Illinois State Police said Colin Bane, 17, was the sole occupant of a car that was hit by a semitrailer truck at the intersection of Illinois 9 and McLean County Road 2600 E about 6:20 p.m.
The rural location is about nine miles east of Bloomington and 20 miles west of Gibson City.
The preliminary police investigation showed that Day-Quan Love, 28, of Killeen, Texas, was driving the truck north on 2600 E when he failed to stop at Illinois 9 and hit Mr. Bane’s westbound car, an Audi.
Mr. Bane was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy is planned for Friday at the McLean County coroner’s office.
Love was ticketed for failure to obey a stop sign.
A Thursday afternoon post on the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Schools Facebook page said Mr. Bane was a junior and the son of Melissa and Brian Bane, and the brother of Clayton and Cale Bane.
Good Afternoon Panthers,— PBL CUSD 10 (@PBLCUSD10) May 19, 2022
Wear Red or Black tomorrow to show support for our neighbors at GCMS and the Falcon Family during this difficult time. Please keep their community in your thoughts and prayers.
Attention Bunnie Nation, as a sign of support for the GCMS Schools and Community, all Bunnies are encouraged to wear red and/or black tomorrow. Let's let our neighbors to the north feel our support.— Fisher Schools (@FisherBunnies) May 19, 2022