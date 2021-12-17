GEORGETOWN — It might be a little large for even Santa to bring. Nonetheless, firefighters in this Vermilion County community are looking forward to their Christmas “present” — possibly coming sometime this month.
A new truck is under construction at Ferrara Fire Apparatus in New Orleans.
“We’re excited,” Fire Chief John Roberts said. “We took a lot of input from a lot of area departments and what they liked about their trucks and if they would change anything, what would it be. We’ve looked at a lot of area trucks.”
Roberts said the Georgetown firefighters also toured the Alexis Fire Equipment plant in Alexis.
The 2021 model Ferrara will be equipped with a Spartan chassis and will hold 1,000 gallons of water. It will replace a 1988 engine, which Roberts said the department will try to sell.
The $400,000 truck is being paid for with a $400,000 loan the fire protection board took out at a local bank.
Roberts said the fire district covers about 26 square miles, including Georgetown, which he said has a population of about 3,500.
The department fleet also includes a 1999 engine, a 2004 service truck that is used for a medical truck, a 2012 Peterbilt tanker, a 2018 F450 brush truck and a 2018 Polaris Ranger that is used for off-road calls.
Roberts said the department is staffed with 18 volunteers and two cadets.