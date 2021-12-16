DANVILLE — A Georgetown man who admitted he possessed child pornography in his home early last year has been sentenced to five years in prison.
Cory Taylor, 29, pleaded guilty Thursday before Vermilion County Judge Mark Goodwin to a single count of possession of child pornography. In return, four other similar counts were dismissed.
He was given credit for one year and 11 months he’s already served in the Vermilion County jail so it’s likely he’ll be released from prison in about seven months, depending on his behavior.
Taylor will have to register as a sex offender when released from prison.
In charges brought by the attorney general’s office, prosecutors alleged that Taylor uploaded lewd photos involving a victim under the age of 13 to Google and Instagram.
He was arrested Jan. 16, 2020, after investigators from Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s office and the Georgetown Police did a court-authorized search of his home and found child pornography.
Raoul’s office, with a grant from the U.S. Department of Justice, runs the Illinois Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force that investigates child exploitation crimes and trains law enforcement officers in that work.
Since 2006, the task force has been involved in more than 1,780 arrests of sexual predators. In the last two years alone, it has received more than 14,500 cyber tips and been involved in more than 160 arrests.