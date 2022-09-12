WESTVILLE — A Monday morning traffic accident took the life of a 21-year-old Georgetown woman.

Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden said Madison R. Baker was the victim.

According to an Illinois State Police report, a truck tractor semi-trailer was northbound on Illinois 1 at County Road 980 E., Westville, and was stopped at the intersection waiting to make a left-hand turn to travel west.

Baker, who was traveling behind the semi, failed to slow down and rear-ended the trailer at 10:41 a.m.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

The roadway was shut down and reopened about 3:30 p.m.

Illinois State Police and the Vermilion County Coroner’s Office are investigating the accident.

