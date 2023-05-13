GIBSON CITY — A day after a devastating fire in downtown Gibson City, Rick Bowen hadn’t yet seen the aftermath at his Cornerstone Real Estate offices at 132 N. Sangamon Ave.
“I’m on vacation this week,” he said Friday. “We were due to come back Monday.”
If he’s allowed inside what’s left of the building when he returns, Bowen said he’s hoping to get in and look around to see if anything can be salvaged — including his daughter’s first college home run softball that had been on a credenza, he said.
The cause of the fire that ripped through three connected buildings on Sangamon Avenue and East Ninth Street on Thursday remained undetermined Friday.
Fire Chief Bruce Kallal said the investigation is being handled by the state fire marshal’s office. The fire left two of the three buildings a total loss, he said, but the southernmost building appears to be salvageable, he said.
The fire department had cleared the area by 6 p.m. Thursday, but returned again at about 7:40 p.m. when fire flared up again in the middle building, Kallal said. With their second trip, firefighters didn’t clear the scene until about 11 p.m., he said.
Gibson City Mayor Dan Dickey said it took 1.2 million gallons of water and firefighters from nine departments to get the fire out. Some of the water was trucked in to keep up with the need.
“Our water plan is capable of producing only so much water,” he said.
While local residents were asked Thursday to conserve on water use, the supply was again available Friday at normal levels, Dickey said.
Bowen, who has been at the Sangamon Avenue location for about 18 years, said he’d be continuing business out of his home for a time.
Dickey said an engineer will have to inspect the southernmost building to see if and when it will be safe for businesses in that building, among them the Blue Star Cafe, to get back in.
On its Facebook page, the Blue Star Cafe posted a thank you to local firefighters and surrounding communities, saying, “because of their efforts, we are lucky enough to say that the Blue Star Cafe is still standing.”
The owners of A Renee Decor at 113 E. Ninth St. also posted on Facebook that due to the fire the shop would be closed until it’s able to open in a new location in June.
Dickey said the Red Cross was in town helping residents from second-story apartments in the Ninth Street building, none of whom were injured.
The nonprofit thrift store Shepherds Closet has more help available.
Co-Manager Annie Barnett said apartment residents that have been impacted by the fire can get free clothing from the store, and after they find new places to live they can come back for free household supplies.
The two stores, Shepherds Closet/Closet Too at 106 and 112 N. Sangamon, weren’t damaged and were open for business Friday, Barnett said.
From inside the stores, she and others never even smelled smoke from the nearby fire Thursday, she said.
“The wind was blowing in our favor,” she said. “It was blowing the smoke away.”