GIBSON CITY — A 20-year-old Gibson City man is in the Ford County jail following a Friday evening shooting.
No one was injured.
Charles S. Hardwick was arrested on preliminary charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm, reckless discharge of a firearm, reckless conduct and resisting/obstructing a peace officer.
Gibson City Mayor Dan Dickey said Police Chief Adam Rosendahl provided him with that information. Rosendahl was unavailable to the media to provide additional information on Monday.
Mayor Dan Dickey released a statement, “I am very happy no one was hurt, and I’m very proud of the GCPD on how they professionally resolved this situation.”