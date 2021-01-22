DEWEY - A Gibson City man was killed in a head-on crash Thursday night east of Dewey.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Samuel Johnson, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy done Friday revealed he died of blunt force trauma, Northrup said.
Illinois State Police said Mr. Johnson was traveling west on U.S. 136 near County 1100 E about 5:15 p.m. when he drove into oncoming traffic for an unknown reason and hit an eastbound vehicle head-on.
Police said both occupants of the second vehicle were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Their conditions are unknown.
The crash remains under investigation.