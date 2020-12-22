Giving: PACA

PRESERVATION AND CONSERVATION ASSOCIATION OF CHAMPAIGN COUNTY
PACA is a membership-based and volunteer-driven non-profit organization that encourages the preservation of the built environment. Donations — most commonly provided in the form of a yearly membership — allow us to advocate for historic preservation in our community and provide educational programs such as neighborhood and house tours workshops, and seminars. PACA also operates a popular architectural salvage warehouse in downtown Champaign and accepts donated items and/or salvage rights.
How to give: Donations can be mailed to 44 E. Washington St., Champaign, IL 61820, or made online at pacacc.org.