URBANA & CHAMPAIGN LIBRARY FOUNDATIONS
The Urbana Free Library Foundation raises funds that go toward all aspects of the library experience — from books and special programs to a new landscaping design around the library.
The Champaign Public Library Foundation offers donors to choose how their gift is designated (unrestricted fund, mobile hotspots/laptops, digital collections, children’s programming/collections, Mother Goose on the Loose/home libraries, fund for excellence).
How to give: In Urbana, Send donations to the Urbana Free Library Foundation, 201 W. Green St., Urbana, IL 61801, or give online at urbanafreelibrary.org. In Champaign, visit champaign.org/support/foundation.