Listen to this article

Today marks the end of International Student Orientation, that three-day tradition when hundreds of UI undergrads from dozens of countries learn about their new home. But it doesn’t take a dawn of a new school year to spot ethnic diversity around here, as recently released foreign-born population estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau show. Here’s a sampling:

Census flags China

C-U’s combined CHINESE-born population has more than doubled since the last official census was conducted — from 3,245 in 2010 to 6,602 now, according to the most recent estimates. The breakdown: 3,540 in Urbana, 3,062 in Champaign.

Census flags Philippines

Urbana’s population is 19.9 percent foreign-born, tops in the area. No. 2? Savoy (16.5 percent), home to 470 residents born in Korea, 298 in China, 123 in India, 59 in the PHILIPPINES and 46 in Egypt.

Census flags Mexico

There are 10 towns in the area with 100 or more residents born outside the United States. MEXICO is the most common native country in six of them, including Danville (554), Arcola (376) and Rantoul (228).

Census flags Canada

CANADA: Great at exporting hockey players and beer, not so great at grooming future Illinoisans. Of the area’s 285,000-plus residents, just 392 are Canucks. (For comparison’s sake, that’s 93 fewer than Champaign’s Vietnamese population alone).

Census flags Greece

Of the 30 area towns with double-digit foreign-born residents, only five have their largest contingent from a European country: Monticello (34 from Hungary), Cerro Gordo (17, Germany), Thomasboro (10, GREECE), Fisher (nine, Germany) and Chrisman (eight, Russia).

Census flags Sierra Leone

In 2010, Champaign residents born in Europe outnumbered those from Africa by a 3-to-1 margin. These days? It’s 1,614-1,020 the other way, led by Egypt (birthplace of 130) and SIERRA LEONE (125).

Census flags Cuba

By the United Nations’ count, there are 195 countries in the world. Sixty-five of them were where 8,353 Urbana residents took their first breath — from CUBA (25) to Cambodia (52), Poland (61) to Peru (31).

Census flags India

The world’s second-most populous country — INDIA (pop. 1.339 billion) — is also No. 2 on the best-represented country list in Champaign (1,548 Indian-born residents), Urbana (759), Rantoul (138) and Tuscola (43).

Editor

Jeff D'Alessio is editor of The News-Gazette. His email is jdalessio@news-gazette.com.