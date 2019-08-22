Today marks the end of International Student Orientation, that three-day tradition when hundreds of UI undergrads from dozens of countries learn about their new home. But it doesn’t take a dawn of a new school year to spot ethnic diversity around here, as recently released foreign-born population estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau show. Here’s a sampling:
C-U’s combined CHINESE-born population has more than doubled since the last official census was conducted — from 3,245 in 2010 to 6,602 now, according to the most recent estimates. The breakdown: 3,540 in Urbana, 3,062 in Champaign.
Urbana’s population is 19.9 percent foreign-born, tops in the area. No. 2? Savoy (16.5 percent), home to 470 residents born in Korea, 298 in China, 123 in India, 59 in the PHILIPPINES and 46 in Egypt.
There are 10 towns in the area with 100 or more residents born outside the United States. MEXICO is the most common native country in six of them, including Danville (554), Arcola (376) and Rantoul (228).
CANADA: Great at exporting hockey players and beer, not so great at grooming future Illinoisans. Of the area’s 285,000-plus residents, just 392 are Canucks. (For comparison’s sake, that’s 93 fewer than Champaign’s Vietnamese population alone).
Of the 30 area towns with double-digit foreign-born residents, only five have their largest contingent from a European country: Monticello (34 from Hungary), Cerro Gordo (17, Germany), Thomasboro (10, GREECE), Fisher (nine, Germany) and Chrisman (eight, Russia).
In 2010, Champaign residents born in Europe outnumbered those from Africa by a 3-to-1 margin. These days? It’s 1,614-1,020 the other way, led by Egypt (birthplace of 130) and SIERRA LEONE (125).
By the United Nations’ count, there are 195 countries in the world. Sixty-five of them were where 8,353 Urbana residents took their first breath — from CUBA (25) to Cambodia (52), Poland (61) to Peru (31).
The world’s second-most populous country — INDIA (pop. 1.339 billion) — is also No. 2 on the best-represented country list in Champaign (1,548 Indian-born residents), Urbana (759), Rantoul (138) and Tuscola (43).