Go figure: Drug-sniffing dogs, fan-pleasing bands, library-helping grants
A numerical look at local headlines
18
Pounds of cannabis, cocaine, heroin and meth — street value: $40,000 — taken off the street in 2019 by the two four-legged full-service members of the Champaign Police Department — Officers CASH, an 8-year-old German Shepherd, and SAUDO, a 7-year-old Belgian Malinois.
The K-9s are also credited with the recovery of seven handguns and two rifles, according to a CPD summary prepared for city council members in advance of tonight’s study session.
Other numbers of note from the 21-page document:
In 2019, CPD’s Patrol Division responded to 61,978 emergency and non-emergency calls for service, began the initial investigation for over 7,000 reported crimes and investigated over 2,000 traffic accidents.
At full strength, that division includes one deputy chief, three lieutenants, 13 sergeants and 81 patrol officers. It’s nowhere near full strength now, with 14 vacancies, four officers injured, seven in the police academy or field training program, two on military leave and one on “other leave.”
CPD’s Crime Scene Unit (one full-time technician and 11 officers) entered and/or examined over 3,000 fingerprints in 2019.
CPD seized, recovered or held for safekeeping 260 firearms in 2019. The multi-jurisdictional Street Crimes Task Force was responsible for the recovery of 124 of the 260. Made up of members of the Champaign, Urbana and UI police departments, as well as the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, the task force was involved in about 266 investigations involving firearms and narcotics in the C-U area.
11
Academy of Country Music Awards nominations — with one win, for 2012 Song of the Year ‘Crazy Girl’ — for the Eli Young Band, who’ll headline this summer’s Ford County Fair in Melvin.
JOE DIFFIE will join band members MIKE ELI, JAMES YOUNG, CHRIS THOMPSON and JON JONES for the June 19 show, set for the second-to-last day of the fair.
Tickets cost $25 to $35.
$857,027
Size of the grant awarded to the UI Library by the ANDREW W. MELLON Foundation to preserve email for future research use.
The four-year grant will support a program which will build the capacity for archives, libraries and museums to collect and better preserve email as part of the historical record and in their research collections, officials announced Monday.
News-Gazette