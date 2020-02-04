Go Figure: From weather (it's gonna snow) to weed
Editor Jeff D’Alessio’s numerical look at local headlines
1.9
Inches of snow that dusted Champaign-Urbana last month — 4.9 fewer than in the typical January.
But if meteorologists are to be believed, Mother Nature is going to make up for it this week.
After an unseasonably balmy Sunday and Monday, the local forecast calls for rain turning into snow tonight and late Wednesday, with as much as 5 to 7 inches covering C-U by the time you wake up Thursday.
In an average February, C-U gets 5.8 inches.
3
Big awards set to be handed out at today’s 96th annual meeting of the United Way of Champaign County, a sold-out affair at the I Hotel and Conference Center.
Take a bow ...
Steve Tock, Champaign Jewelers and Caterpillar, this year’s individual and business winners of the agency’s highest honor — the Spirit of Caring award.
Ameren Illinois, which beat out fellow finalists Carle Health Alliance and the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District for Outstanding Workplace Giving Campaign honors.
Four Difference Makers “who use their circles of influence, always ask how they can help, and roll up their sleeves to get things done for our community” — Tracy Parsons, Subaru of Champaign County, Joe O’Neill of Unity boys’ youth basketball and Julie Pryde.
95 (going on 50)
Age of local sports media legend Fowler Connell, named Monday the third recipient of CRIS Healthy-Aging Center’s Senior Citizen of the Year.
The one-time News-Gazette sports staffer joins all-star company — the Danville-based agency’s first two honorees were Julius Hegeler II and Lou Henson.
Connell, who can still be heard on Danville’s WDAN Radio, is on an awards roll. Last month, he was presented with the IHSA’s Distinguished Media Service Award, the same honor bestowed upon N-G alum Fred Kroner in 2015.
28.2
Percentage of Land of Lincoln cannabis sales made to out-of-staters during the first 31 days of Illinois’ legal pot program.
All told, according to figured released by the state on Monday, dispensaries sold 972,045 items for a combined $39,247,840.83.
Illinois residents bought $30,611,632.22 worth of joints, gummies, pot-laced granola bars and other tasty adult treats while out-of-staters ponied up a collective $8,636,208.61 at Illinois dispensaries.
A portion of every sale will be reinvested in communities harmed most by the failed war on drugs, the Office of Gov. J.B. Pritzker noted in Monday’s announcement.
Said Toi Hutchinson, Pritzker’s senior advisor for cannabis control: “The administration is dedicated to providing multiple points of entry into this new industry, from dispensary owners to transporters, to ensure legalization is equitable and accessible for all Illinoisans.”
-1
Round 2 of Champaign County Democratic primary forums — set for a week from today at the Champaign City Building — will feature candidates in three races, not the four originally planned.
Scratched from the lineup: the forum featuring candidates for the County Board District 9 seat, Cynthia Fears and Jennifer Straub.
“Cynthia Fears has decided not to attend. According to LWV rules, two or more candidates must agree to attend. This means that Fears/Straub is canceled,” the League of Women Voters’ Johna Von Behrens said Monday.
The rest of next Tuesday night’s schedule remains unchanged, Von Behrens said:
7-7:45: Betsy Dirksen Londrigan and Stefanie Smith, U.S. House 13th District.
7:50-8:20: DeShawn Williams and Charles Young, County Board District 6.
8:25-8:55: Mary King and Connie Dillard-Myers, County Board District 10.
The forums are co-sponsored by the LWV of Champaign County, the NAACP of Champaign County and The News-Gazette.
