DANVILLE — Thirteen months after ground was broken, the Golden Nugget Danville Casino opens its doors today at 4 p.m.
"Ecstatic, overjoyed, excited, incredibly grateful," said Jimmy Wilmot, president of Danville Development LLC, which built the $105 million casino on Danville's east side.
"Our company is 3 1/2 years into this but the city has wanted this almost 30 years. It's a great moment for me and our company but an even better moment for the city," he said.
A release from casino officials sent Saturday morning said a grand opening will be held at a later, undisclosed time but anxious gamblers 21 and over are welcome tonight until midnight, Sunday from 4 p.m. to midnight, and Monday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. It will be closed Tuesday.
Construction on the casino at 204 Eastgate Drive off Lynch Road began in late April 2022 and the Illinois Gaming Board finally issued a temporary operating permit allowing for the opening.
"Based on our current staffing levels we felt comfortable we could operate eight hours a day, six days a week," said Wilmot, asking for patience from guests until the staff gets into its rhythm.
The initial phase will span 30,000 square feet, including a sports bar and the Saltgrass Steak House, which has temporary hours of 4 to 9 p.m.
The gaming floor features about 500 slot machines as well as multiple table games.
Starting May 31, temporary casino hours are 4 p.m. to midnight daily except for Sundays and Tuesdays. The hours on Sunday are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Golden Nugget Danville will be closed on Tuesdays.
“We are incredibly thankful of the hard work and support of the Danville community, greater Vermilion County, and the state of Illinois, especially the efforts of the Illinois Gaming Board. Without all these agencies and their representatives’ efforts we wouldn’t be here today,” said Wilmot.
The casino is still looking to fill several positions such as administrative assistants, slot attendants, cooks, chefs, wait staff, security people and more. Apply on indeed.com or the casino website: www.goldennugget.com/danville.