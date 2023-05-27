Equipment installation is in its final phases, dealer-training classes continue unabated and the cleanup process has begun for the Golden Nugget Danville casino, which is expected to open this spring.

General Manager Juris Basens said it’s still too early to announce when the casino will open because officials themselves don’t know.

“When we fulfill all our obligations with the gaming board and we have a mutually agreed-upon date with the gaming board, we’ll announced that with a press release,” Basens said.

The casino is approaching the application phase. Basens said in the next week or two, casino officials will make applications for a certificate of occupancy and public-health certification.

Then the Illinois Gaming Board will be notified that the casino is ready for testing — the last step, assuming approval, before opening.

“If we’re successful in meeting all the requirements of the gaming board, then they’ll issue a gaming permit that allows us to open,” Basens said.

The caliber of people applying to be dealers is high, Basens said.

“We’re very excited. We’re getting great people who are getting ready to work for us," he said. "Virtually everyone, except for some people from out of town ... lives within a 25- to 30-mile radius of the casino. Some have casino experience; some don’t.”