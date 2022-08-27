MAHOMET — Brandon Lloyd didn’t meet David Williams until 2015. Long after both of their respective Illinois football careers had finished.
Lloyd, working for an aerospace manufacturing firm in Colorado, was in Pittsburgh for meetings with a steel warehousing company. He didn’t know he was about to cross paths with Williams until he received a note.
“A secretary walks in and says, ‘I have a message for the No. 2 wide receiver in Illinois history from the No. 1 wide receiver in Illinois history to give him a call,’” Lloyd said. “After I got his information, we’ve been really close ever since.”
So when Williams asked Lloyd if he’d like to play in the inaugural golf outing for his foundation, it was an immediate yes. The two got in a bonus round of golf Friday morning at Lake of the Woods Golf Course and then headed out again for the David Williams Foundation outing that will support both the Carle Pediatric Intensive Care Unit and the Tom Jones Challenger League in Champaign-Urbana.
“For him to call me, anything he wants,” Lloyd said. “We’ve been incredibly close, so of course I’d be out here.”
Williams was purposeful in selecting those two organizations to received the proceeds from his golf outing.
“I told them I wanted to pick the charities,” said Williams. “Little kids, man. Then you’ve got the Tom Jones Challenge League. Who else is going to help them? My parents are no longer alive, so I’m sure they’d be proud we picked those two to help out. That’s the best place I could think to spend some money.”
Williams’ golf outing also drew former Illini football players Keith Taylor and Craig Swoope, former basketball players Dee Brown and Chris Gandy and Olympian Bonnie Blair. The decision to host it in the C-U area was just as purposeful as the charities Williams picked to support.
“This is like my second home,” he said. “Home in (Los Angeles) with 30 million people, you’re just another person. Here I played ball and people remember me and remember our time here playing for the Illini.”